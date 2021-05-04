Corel Acquires Ad Remover, Expanding its Utility Software Portfolio

OTTAWA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel today announced that it has acquired the popular ad-blocking extension Ad Remover™. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



"Corel sees many synergies between Ad Remover and our overall utilities business as we leverage the strengths of our extensive digital direct platforms, partnerships and channels to take Ad Remover to new markets and dramatically expand its global presence," said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. "As a fully subscription-based product with strong customer retention, Ad Remover fits well into Corel's next phase of growth and our commitment to offering users exceptional, high-value subscription experiences. We look forward to advancing Ad Remover's mission which, like our renowned WinZip products, empowers customers to take control of their privacy and security on their platforms of choice – Windows, Mac and mobile."

"With a strong history of growth and drive to deliver value to our customers, the Ad Remover team is excited to have found a partner who shares our philosophy and has the resources to take our products to the next level," said Jon Coudron, CEO of Ad Remover. "As part of Corel, we can now unlock new opportunities for our technology and extend our reach to millions of customers around the world."

For more information about Ad Remover, please visit www.adremover.org.

Hennepin Partners acted as Ad Remover's exclusive financial advisor and Fredrikson & Byron served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Corel Inc.

About Corel

Corel products enable more than 90 million connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

