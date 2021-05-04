The P3 Group, Inc. Named As Official Presenting Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic

Miami, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, May 4, 2021 – The Orange Blossom Classic Committee confirmed today that The P3 Group, Inc. is once again serving the community through a sponsorship of the Orange Blossom Classic and its associated education and empowerment activities. The relaunch of this HBCU Classic also relaunches the rivalry between Florida A&M University Rattlers (FAMU) and the Jackson State University Tigers (JSU) and it represents one of the longest running football classics played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The P3 Group, Inc. and the OBC Committee have collaborated with national influencers, corporate, foundation, and community thought leaders to bring education, empowerment and unique engagement experiences to the local attendees, alumni, sports fans and visitors who will be spending Labor Day Weekend in South Florida.

"The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is proud to announce The P3 Group, Inc. as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Orange Blossom Classic and a major contributor to our Scholarship Program," said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic. "The revival of the OBC has now become a movement that is connecting people as one big community. Through public-private partnerships, The P3 Group is also building community and institutional buildings, helping small businesses build capacity, and connecting people to jobs and opportunities. A company providing scholarships and programs focusing on workforce readiness, inclusive mobility, financial inclusion and community resilience is the perfect partner for the OBC."

"The P3 Group is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). This historical event not only highlights the talented athletes of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), but is also about education, empowerment, and scholarships. HBCUs have bridged the educational gap for communities of color since being established prior to the American Civil War said Dee Brown, President & CEO of The P3 Group, who elected to sponsor the OBC because of its rich heritage, shared values, and commitment to the community."

The P3 Group, Inc. will join with other sponsors to produce a host of events that will deliver activities for fans of all ages. Families, alumni, current students, visitors to the Miami area along with small business owners will have many reasons to participate in this history making classic. The Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium, a Job Recruitment Fair, Commissioner's Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon and a Battle of the Bands makes up the Friday lineup. Saturday's events include an Empowerment Fest and Health Village, a Parade and the One Big Community Concert. Sunday includes a Community Tailgate Experience and the OBC Game.

For more information, visit the web at orangeblossomclassic.com.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU's, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University's inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About The P3 Group, Inc.

The P3 Group, Inc. specializes in business, community, and urban development through the creation of Public-Private Partnerships, also known as P3's. Founded in 2013, The P3 Group design, build and finance government facilities and infrastructure using tax-exempt and taxable bonds as well as private placement memorandums. The P3 Group is the nation's largest African American public-private partnership real estate developer. For more information about The P3 Group, Inc., visit www.thep3groupinc.com.





