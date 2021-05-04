Loop Insights Selected by Certas, the United Kingdom's Largest Fuel Distributor, to Deploy Loop's Insights and Loyalty Platforms to Certas Locations Across the UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (OTCQB:RACMF) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a cutting edge data intelligence company driving innovation in the global technology space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected by Certas Energy UK, LTD ("Certas"), the UK's largest fuel distributor, to enter a Proof of Concept to deploy Loop's Insights platform at a number of Certas' branded gas stations and convenience store locations across the United Kingdom.



Certas PoC Provides Loop Insights Access to £4.5 billion UK Forecourt (Gasoline Station) Sector

Certas Energy, the UK's largest fuel distributor, supplies nearly 500 Gulf and Pace branded sites and operates nearly 100 company owned locations across the UK's £4.5 billion gasoline station sector, according to KPMG . The deployment with Certas will allow Loop to integrate its retail insights and loyalty program with Certas' customer engagement scheme, providing Certas with a mobile-friendly platform for motorists and management. Loop's mobile Wallet pass platform will also allow Certas to drive promotions directly to customers, increasing spend while building brand loyalty with drivers.

Certas Energy Retail Fuel Pricing and Strategy Manager Matt Willcocks stated:

"Loop's retail insights platform and loyalty capabilities have the potential to greatly enhance Certas' services in the forecourt sector. We're excited to see how Loop's real time data on fuel sales, pricing, stock levels and discounts, as well as the engagement opportunities, could help us optimize our retail operations."

Agreement with Certas Represents Loop's Expansion into the UK's Energy Industry, with Potential to Optimize Entire Network of 650+ Locations

Under the terms of the PoC, Loop Insights will deploy its Fobi IoT hardware device at Certas gas station and convenience store locations, collecting critical retail information while providing a mobile loyalty program through Loop's Wallet pass platform that can be integrated with the Certas loyalty system. Certas will also be provided with Loop's web-based analytical dashboard, allowing Certas to aggregate the data collected by Loop's Fobi devices and transmit it to databases managed by Certas.

Upon the successful completion of the PoC with Certas, it is the intention of both companies to prepare a case study highlighting the measured values and benefits of the Loop platform, with the potential to expand Loop's services to additional Certas sites and businesses.

Following a joint case study, both Certas and Loop intend to pursue a continuation of the services provided as part of a master license and services agreement.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: "We are proud to be selected by Certas, the leading UK energy provider, to deploy our Fobi device and provide the company with our comprehensive analytics dashboard. The agreement with Certas represents Loop's latest partnership with an energy provider, which will allow us the opportunity to further demonstrate the power of Loop's analytics dashboard and loyalty program. I expect this PoC will be a success for both Loop and Certas as we optimize their operations."

PoC with Certas Reflects Loop's Continued Success Expanding into UK Markets, Including Retail, ECommerce, and Energy

Loop Insights' latest PoC agreement with Certas is a result of the continued success the Company has experienced while entering new markets. Loop has continued to grow brand, product, and company awareness across the UK, including new industries such as retail, eCommerce, and energy.

About Certas Energy

Certas Energy UK Limited refines and markets oil and lubricants, operating over 150 oil depots across the UK. The Company offers transport fuels, heating oil, fuel oil, lubricants, and liquefied petroleum gas. Certas Energy UK serves domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors throughout the United Kingdom.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

