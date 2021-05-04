Cloud Storage Market to Reach USD 390.33 Billion by 2028; Higher Adoption of 4K Resolution Cameras to Boost Growth, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud storage market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of autonomous systems and machine learning. Besides, the introduction to unique video systems, internet of things (IoT), and remote sensing technologies are driving the market growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, "Cloud Storage Market, 2021-2028." The study further mentions that the market size is projected to grow from USD 76.43 billion in 2021 to USD 390.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 26.2% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 61.15 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Growth Stoked by Surging Usage of Storage Solutions

Cloud storage solutions are gaining more popularity at present as workforces are inclining towards a distributed work environment. These solutions aid workforces in collaborating and staying connected. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is enabling several organizations to support remote working, as well as manage the vast amount of data smoothly. Microsoft, for instance, has surged the benefits of Windows and extended Azure cloud credits for non-profit and critical care organizations, such as food & nutrition, public safety, and health support.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-storage-market-102773





Segments-

BFSI Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Need for Improving Consumer Experience

Based on the vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment generated 18.0% in terms of the cloud storage market share in 2020. The BFSI segment is anticipated to lead in the forthcoming years as the industry deals with large volumes of customer data on regular bases. It delivers efficient services to the customers. To serve them better, they require cloud storage technology as it poses as a transformative digital solution. This solution provides a high level of scalability, agility, and data security to the industry. These advanced systems not only improve consumer experience and revenues, but also enhance the operational efficiency. These factors are set to drive the growth of the BFSI segment in the near future.

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of the cloud storage industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-storage-market-102773





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Video Analytics to Accelerate Growth

The increasing adoption of various innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote sensing, and advanced video systems, such as 4K resolution cameras is set to propel the demand for cloud type of storage solutions in the near future. In addition to that, the utilization of analytics-driven platforms is helping companies in the generation of a large amount of data. They are, therefore, preferring hybrid storage solutions more than conventional ones. However, government agencies are constantly deploying strict norms on the usage of cloud services because of confidentiality and data privacy issues. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Remain Dominant Owing to Rising Adoption of Various Digital Services

The market is divided into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 25.67 billion in terms of revenue in 2020 and is set to dominate the global cloud storage market. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of several digital services, such as electronic signatures and e-commerce in the U.S. Also, the increasing rate of cybercrime would contribute to the growth. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to obstruct growth by affecting the technological investments of industry giants. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit astonishing growth during the forecast period backed by the increasing usage of smartphones.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-storage-market-102773





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Expanding Product Offerings to Surge Revenue

Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon are some of the top companies operating in the global market. They are striving to widen their product offerings by keeping up with the latest trends. They will also be able to surge their revenue this way. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2020 : Amazon Web Services, Inc. was chosen by Carrier to be its preferred cloud provider. Carrier will utilize AWS machine learning, analytics, and warehouse services to point out efficiencies in its supply chains and manufacturing processes. It would also use the latter's IoT services to support a new range of networked, intelligent products and services for the refrigerated, workplace, and home logistics chain.

: Amazon Web Services, Inc. was chosen by Carrier to be its preferred cloud provider. Carrier will utilize AWS machine learning, analytics, and warehouse services to point out efficiencies in its supply chains and manufacturing processes. It would also use the latter's IoT services to support a new range of networked, intelligent products and services for the refrigerated, workplace, and home logistics chain. January 2020: Dell Technologies unveiled various new portfolio advancements, reference architectures, and solutions designed to accelerate and simplify the consumers' AI and high performance computing (HPC) efforts.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the renowned cloud storage providers operating in the global market:

Alibaba Cloud (Hangzhou, China)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Dell Technologies Inc. (Texas, United States)

Dropbox (California, United States)

Fujitsu Ltd, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Google, Inc. (California, United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Texas, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (Texas, United States)

pCloud AG (Switzerland)

Rackspace, Inc. (Texas, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)





Quick Buy - Cloud Storage Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102773





Table Of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cloud Storage Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments







TOC Continued…!





Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-storage-market-102773





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation & Customer Retention), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Payment Processing Solutions Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, e-Wallet, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Travel and Hospitality, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cloud-storage-market-9909



