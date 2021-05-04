 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Arrow Minerals, Archer Materials, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Meteoric Resources

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2021 3:13am   Comments
Sydney, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has received commitments from qualified sophisticated and professional investors to raise $3 million through the issue of 500 million shares at 6 cents per share. Click here
  • Archer Materials Ltd's (ASX:AXE) (OTC:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) shares are trading about 5% higher intra-day after executing a new quantum computing agreement with International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Click here
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTC:MGCLF) has received a new wholesale purchase order of ArtemiC Rescue from Swiss PharmaCan AG (SPC) worth about €640,000 (A$1 million). Click here
  • Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) is "intersecting the right rocks and alteration styles", managing director Andrew Tunks says of the first drill hole to test a major IP chargeability anomaly detected in late 2020 at Juruena Gold-Copper Project in Brazil. Click here
  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) shares have surged up to 85% as assays from Blue Poles discovery within the Whiteheads Gold Project in WA have confirmed a large-scale discovery. Click here
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received further wide, high-grade assays from ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Cardinia Hill deposit within the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP), near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here
  • Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:TMT) (FRA:TM6) has defined a simplified process flowsheet for the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project in Western Australia's Mid-West to deliver high purity magnetite at a 75 to 90 micron grind size and at a rate of 1.5 million tonnes per annum. Click here

