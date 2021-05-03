 Skip to main content

PSB Holdings, Inc to Participate in DA Davidson Virtual Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
WAUSAU, Wis., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX:PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, today announced that Scott Cattanach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Oldenberg, EVP and Chief Financial Officer and Pat Heier, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on May 5-6, 2021, hosted by DA Davidson.

Management's discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company's website, www.psbholdingsinc.com, on or before May 5, 2021.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

 


