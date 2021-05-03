Fluent, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 10, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2021 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

WHEN: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (888) 339-0797

INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: (412) 317-5248

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 with the replay passcode 10156110. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com .

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(917) 310-2070

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com



