Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), held this morning.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2021 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

 Votes for Votes Withheld
# % # %
Robert Coallier 49,849,039 99.99 4,448 0.01
Anne E. Giardini 49,843,030 99.98 10,457 0.02
Rhodri J. Harries 49,848,566 99.99 5,021 0.01
Karen Laflamme 49,804,403 99.90 49,084 0.10
Katherine A. Lehman 49,759,803 99.81 93,784 0.19
James A. Manzi, Jr. 49,782,941 99.86 70,371 0.14
Douglas Muzyka 49,233,500 98.76 618,487 1.24
Simon Pelletier 46,517,176 93.30 3,336,311 6.70
Éric Vachon 49,842,773 99.98 10,814 0.02
Mary Webster 48,625,721 97.54 1,227,766 2.46

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 98.84% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America's electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles and the continent's railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Source: Stella-Jones Inc.  
     
Contacts: Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA
  Senior Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer
Stella-Jones		 Jennifer McCaughey, CFA
MaisonBrison Communications
Tel.: (514) 731-0000
  Tel.: (514) 940-8660 pierre@maisonbrison.com
  stravaglini@stella-jones.com jennifer@maisonbrison.com


