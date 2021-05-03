Proactive news headlines including Victory Square Technologies, Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Naturally Splendid Enterprises and Real Luck Group

New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) sees 2020 net income more than double to C$19.7M from 2019 in full-year results

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CVE:ZAIR) (OTC:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) calls 2021 an ‘anchor year' as it advances its Zinc-air Energy Storage System toward commercialization

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) sees increased popularity for its plant-based products in 2021

Phyto Extractions Inc (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EP) announces departure of interim CEO and director J. Scott Munro

Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) ends "milestone" fiscal 2020 with cash balance of C$3.8M; positions itself for strong growth in 2021

American Eagle Gold Corp (CVE:AE) begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (FRA:O4T) (OTC:IMTFF) advances its spin-out of Serpent River/Pecors and Wicheeda North properties

Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) (FRA:2EYA) completes acquisition of Samurai Motion and its computer-aided vision therapy technology

Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGEM) adds ecommerce expert Wei Lin to its advisory board

GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) unveils new high-grade results from drill program at San Juan area of the Plomosas silver project

FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) nominated for two 2021 EGR North America online gaming awards

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTC:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) to receive US$5M investment from Queen's Road Capital Investment via convertible debenture

Western Magnesium Corporation (CVE:WMG) (OTCQB:MLYF) announces $100,000 convertible note financing

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) unveils management changes; taps Joao Barros as president

TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) buys crypto on-ramp financer XPort Digital in C$5M stock deal

Jack Nathan Medical Corp (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) says subsidiary Writi secures software installation for 15 new Long-Term Care homes with more than 1,650 beds

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) wins a drug license to distribute REDUVO cannabinoid soft gel capsules in Canada

Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTC:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) sees its FY2020 sales surge 30% to C$44.4M as mining output ramps up at Campo Morado in Mexico

Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (FWB:496) (OTCQB:SHRMF) to change name to Braxia Scientific Corp

Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTC:LKMNF) progressing exploration to define drill targets at the recently discovered Wayka epithermal gold system

Nova Royalty Corp (CVE:NOVR) (OTC:NVARF) boosts its royalties portfolio during a 'transformational' 2020

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)and Total Cray Valley to boost development of renewable isoamylene from fusel oil

