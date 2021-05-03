Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Arrangements for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") (TSX:GCG, GCG.A)) announced today the arrangements for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which will be held at Suite 3100, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11:00 am.



In light of the current situation regarding the recommendations for "Physical Distancing" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to not attend the Meeting in person. In order to take part in the voting which will take place at the Meeting, it is recommended that shareholders complete, date and sign the form of proxy which has been provided to them and return the same, or use it to vote by telephone or online, in accordance with the instructions provided on the proxy form.

Shareholders may access a webcast of the Meeting by clicking here:

https://gcg.webex.com/gcg/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6b3e7abe885ac8a624542474d85c4ced

Alternatively, shareholders may listen to the Meeting proceedings by dialling 1-855-244-8677 or (416) 915-6530 (Access code: 173 042 9126).



Shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting by online or telephone access are encouraged to do so a few minutes in advance of the Meeting start time. Shareholders should note that attendance via web or telephone access will not constitute attendance at the Meeting for purposes of quorum or voting.

_______________________________________________________________

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at December 31, 2020, Guardian had C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$633 million at December 31, 2020. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Matthew Turner OR Vern Christensen Telephone: +1-416-947-3708 Telephone: +1-416-947-4093 Email: mturner@guardiancapital.com Email: vchristensen@guardiancapital.com



