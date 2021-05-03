Global B2B Mobility Sharing Market Size Will Reach USD 119.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "B2B Mobility Sharing Market By Type (Car Leasing/Car Rental, Ride Sourcing, and Ride Sharing), By Service Type (Passenger Transportation, and Goods Transportation), and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Shuttles, Buses/Coaches, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026".

"According to the research report, the global B2B Mobility Sharing Market was estimated at USD 31.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 119.2 Billion by 2026. The global B2B Mobility Sharing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2020 to 2026".

B2B Mobility Sharing Market: Key Market Insights Overview

B2B Mobility Sharing Market: Industry Major Market Players

Zipcar

Ola

DriveNow

Zoomcar

Car2go

ParkatmyHouse

Lyft

Sixt

Spinlister

Uber

Drivezy

Volercars

SKedGo Pty Ltd

Tranzer

Rapido

Jenzabar

Market Dynamics

Government Contributions To The Improvement Of Shared Mobility Networks

Now, most of the country's government is worried about population growth, which has negative environmental consequences. Governments urge people to limit their use of automobiles as much as possible. Furthermore, sharing rides among friends and families is one of the government's main ideas for encouraging people to choose shared rides over personal rides, which is expected to boost the global shared mobility market's growth. Moreover, concerns about the climate and cost-effective modes of transportation are becoming more prevalent. Customers are opting for more cost-effective and luxurious modes of transportation over personal driving preferences. Furthermore, consumers who previously rented a personal driver for their car because it was more cost-effective have changed the majority of their travel preferences to shared transportation. As a result, these policies are expected to accelerate the growth of the shared mobility market over the forecast period. Thereby, certain factors are responsible to boost the market demand in recent years.

Also Read, Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market 2021 Research Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Global B2B Mobility Sharing Market

The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the global mobility industry. Mandatory lockdowns have decreased public mobility, especially in urban areas. Individuals and companies have restricted their travel to only critical needs as a safety precaution. As a result, regular ridership for "shared mobility" services has dropped sharply in recent months, despite the fact that mass mobility alternatives have been severely disrupted. According to a survey, Uber is making 70% less trips in cities affected by the coronavirus, 81 percent of Uber and Lyft drivers have reported a drop in demand, and people are spending less on ride-hailing services. Henceforth, certain factors are responsible for the decline in sales of B2B shared mobility services.

Global B2B Mobility Sharing Market: Segmentation

The global B2B mobility sharing market has been categorized into service type, type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of type, the industry has been categorized into car leasing or car rental, ride-sourcing, and ride-sharing. In a car rental service, businesses rent or lease a vehicle for a set period of time, while in a car-sharing service; many passengers share the same vehicle at the same time to get to their desired location. In terms of service type, the B2B mobility sharing market can be divided into two types of services: goods transportation, and passenger transportation. The services provided by businesses or organizations may be classified according to the customer's requirements. Some businesses use automobiles to transport their workers, while others use automobiles to transport their goods and services. The B2B mobility sharing market is categorized into passenger vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, buses/coaches, and shuttles based on vehicle type.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected To Drive The Global B2b Mobility Sharing Market Over The Forecast Timeframe

Due to an increase in demand for vehicles and a rise in per capita income in the country, the B2B mobility sharing market in Asia Pacific countries is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, China and India are two of the world's most populated countries, with a low ratio of vehicles per thousand people, which is expected to drive the B2B mobility sharing market in the region over the forecast period. Moreover, launches, partnerships of B2B mobility sharing service providers have influenced the market growth. Citing an instance, Robert Bosch purchased Splitting Fares, a Detroit-based ride-sharing service known as SPLT, in February 2018. This partnership aims to include everything from shared car rides to company buses on a single, easy-to-use platform with end-user mobile apps and simple ride booking. Again, Vulog, a company that specializes in shared mobility technology, recently announced the introduction of their latest B2B Suite, which is aimed at assisting customers in increasing and securing recurring revenue by targeting the B2B business segment. The B2B Suite enables mobility service providers to address businesses seeking cost-effective ways to get their employees back on the move safely and sustainably with the most advanced service currently available on the market. Shared mobility operators are continually searching for creative ways to improve their services, and the B2B Suite enables mobility service providers to address businesses seeking cost-effective ways to get their employees back on the move safely and sustainably with the most advanced service currently available on the market. Henceforth, certain initiatives are expected to drive the shared mobility service market revenue, which is also contributing to the B2B shared mobility market.

The global B2B mobility sharing market is segmented as follows:

The global B2B mobility sharing market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Car Leasing/Car Rental

Ride Sourcing

Ride Sharing

By Service Type:

Passenger Transportation

Goods Transportation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Shuttles

Buses/Coaches

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

