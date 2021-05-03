GENFIT announces the launch by Labcorp of NASHnext® A Novel Noninvasive Diagnostic Test Powered by GENFIT's NIS4™ Technology to Identify Patients with At-Risk NASH

Test Available Exclusively through Labcorp in the U.S. and Canada

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; May 3, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the launch of NASHnext®, a novel, noninvasive diagnostic test for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The test is offered exclusively in the U.S. and Canada through Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company. NASHnext® is powered by NIS4™, GENFIT's proprietary diagnostic technology that uses a novel, blood-based molecular biomarker test to identify NASH and significant fibrosis, also referred to as at-risk NASH, in patients with at least one metabolic risk factor, as published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 1

NASH, the most severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is a highly underdiagnosed cause of severe liver complications. NAFLD, a precursor to NASH, is estimated to affect nearly 80 million people in the U.S., but only 5 percent of patients are aware of their liver disease due to its asymptomatic nature and limited availability of tests, with highly invasive liver biopsy being the current clinical standard to diagnose it. Individuals meeting appropriate clinical criteria to support suspected cases of NAFLD or NASH are target populations for NASHnext® testing, one of the first blood-based tests that provides a simple score for the diagnosis of both NASH and significant to advanced liver fibrosis.

"Labcorp supported the research and development of NASHnext® through our Drug Development business, and now through our diagnostics capabilities, we can bring this valuable experience and the test to millions of patients. NASH is a widespread yet underdiagnosed liver disease with very serious consequences including end-stage liver disease and cardiovascular events," said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. "NASHnext® has the potential to substantially benefit very large patient populations by providing people with essential information regarding their liver health. With a clear diagnosis and the help of their doctors, patients will be able to make informed decisions and implement strategies to monitor or slow the progression of their liver disease."

In September 2020, GENFIT entered into a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by GENFIT's NIS4™ technology. Since early 2019, Labcorp Drug Development has been offering the test to global researchers, which has also provided Labcorp with valuable experience in the validation and performance of the test. With the clinical launch of NASHnext®, healthcare providers and patients across the U.S. and Canada now have convenient access to this powerful new tool that provides vital information about a serious health condition that is underdiagnosed.

"The commercialization of NASHnext® by Labcorp is a major milestone for the entire NASH field. We believe that the capabilities and reach of Labcorp, a highly regarded life sciences company, will allow for wide and early availability of the test to help both patients and healthcare professionals manage NASH at scale," said Suneil Hosmane, Global Head of Diagnostics at GENFIT.

GENFIT is a pioneer in NASH diagnostics and is committed to the development of additional diagnostics and therapeutics in chronic liver disease.

Labcorp has been a leader in the development of drugs and diagnostics for more than 50 years and is a recognized global leader in NASH clinical trials. For more information about NASH, visit: http://www.labcorp.com/NASH.

Financial terms for this agreement have not been disclosed.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT's comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4™, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4™ technology has been licensed to LabCorp® in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4™ technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

ABOUT LABCORP

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE:LH) reported revenue of $14.0 billion in FY2020. Learn more about us at http://www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

