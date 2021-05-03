Genenta to Appoint Richard Slansky as CFO and Anthony Marucci as Board Member

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announces that Richard Slansky is appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and proposes Anthony Marucci as independent member of the Board of Directors. The news follows the announcement of Stephen Squinto, PhD, as Chairman last November. Both Board appointments will be effective following their approval at the Genenta Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2021.



Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO at Genenta Science, said: "I am delighted to welcome Richard and Anthony to Genenta, as we continue to enhance our management team and Board. They both have impressive backgrounds in life science and strategic business growth. Richard is a deeply experienced finance executive, who has a successful track record in raising funds and managing private and public pre-revenue companies. He will bring significant healthcare and management expertise to our team. Anthony will provide new perspectives as an entrepreneur in the immunotherapy areas and his advice, based on extensive business acumen and industry knowledge, will be invaluable as we further develop Genenta. I look forward to working closely with both of our new colleagues."

Richard Slansky is an experienced senior executive who has extensive financial leadership experience with P&L accountability in public and private life sciences companies for over 30 years. He was CFO of Biological Dynamics, a private company developing a platform technology to isolate DNA, RNA, proteins and exosomes from blood, plasma or serum, from 2018-2020. He was previously CFO of OncoSec Medical, a public company where he managed three registered direct public offerings, and a number of other companies in the healthcare and technology industries. He holds an MBA from the University of Arizona, a BS from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and serves on the Board of Directors of several private companies.

Anthony Marucci is a seasoned life sciences and public company leader who has raised $1.7 billion in capital in multiple organizations over his 30 years' experience. He is currently President and CEO of Celldex Therapeutics, the company he co-founded in 2004 and which develops targeted therapeutics, including immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Prior to founding Celldex, he was Treasurer at Medarex, from which Celldex was spun out, and he holds an MBA from Columbia University and a MHL from Brown University. His appointment to the Board of Directors will be effective with the approval of the Genenta Shareholders' Meeting.

Richard Slansky said: "I am excited to be joining Genenta at this critical point for the company as it advances the novel immuno-gene therapy Temferon through clinical development. Temferon has the potential to revolutionize the way we address a broad range of tumors and I look forward to working with the talented and dynamic team at Genenta to bring it toward market and help patients in desperate need."

Anthony Marucci said: "It is an honor to be asked to join the Board of Directors of Genenta and play a role in its pioneering scientific work. With a strong and knowledgeable team in place and an exciting product, Temferon, in development, I am confident in our ability to transform the treatment options for patients suffering from devastating cancers."

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno-oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA, Genenta has raised more than €33.6 million (~$40 million) in three separate rounds of financing.

Investor Relator - LifeSci Advisors:

Mary-Ann Chang, CFA

Managing Director

+44 7483 28.48.53

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com Genenta Media/Investor Contact:

Valentina Brambilla, MSc

+39 388 789.15.41

valentina.brambilla@genenta.com

GENENTA SCIENCE Srl

OSR - DiBit 1 - Via Olgettina, 58 - 20132 Milan (Italy)

LaunchLabs - Alexandria Center, 14th Floor

430 East 29th Street - New York, NY 10016 (USA)







