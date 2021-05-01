Samsung Bioepis Announces Analytical Similarity Data on SB11 (ranibizumab) at the ARVO Annual Meeting 2021

Analytical assessment demonstrates structural, physicochemical, and biological similarity between SB11 and Lucentis





INCHEON, Korea, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced results from a study analyzing structural and functional similarity between SB11, a proposed ranibizumab biosimilar, and Lucentis (ranibizumab). The study results will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2021.

"With biosimilars, it is important to understand ‘totality of the evidence', a concept which demonstrates how biosimilarity based on structural and functional analysis establishes the basis for equivalent clinical effectiveness and comparable safety with the reference biologic product," said Se Joon Woo, MD, PhD, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, South Korea.

Various assays were used to assess structural and functional similarity between SB11 and the reference product:

Structural and physicochemical characterization: amino acid sequence, post-translational modifications, higher order structure, product-related substances and impurities, and protein concentration

Biological characterization: vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A binding assay, cell-based VEGF-A neutralization assay, and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC) anti-proliferation assay

The amino acid sequence, post-translational modifications, higher order structure, and size and charge variants of SB11 were similar to that of reference product. SB11 and reference product were also functionally similar based on a set of bioassays and binding assays covering a broad range of VEGF-related functional activities. (SB11's binding activity based on VEGF-A binding assay was 98% (RSD=2%); potencies based on HUVEC anti-proliferation and VEGF-A neutralization assay were 101% (RSD=5%) and 99% (RSD=4%), respectively)

"Through this study, we hope more ophthalmologists understand biosimilar development, how extensively the reference biologic is analyzed, and how quality targets are met through structural and functional analysis," said Donghoon Shin, Vice President and Medical and Lifecycle Safety Team Leader at Samsung Bioepis.

The study is available as e-poster on ARVO website starting at 07:00 AM ET on May 01, 2021. (abstract # 3519210)

The Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for SB11 are under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), respectively.

