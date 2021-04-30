Canidium, a Leading Consultancy in Sales and Performance Management, Hires Dean Swift as Director of Sales & Marketing

Fort Collins, CO, April 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales operations optimization consultancy, has hired Dean Swift as the Director of Sales & Marketing. Dean will lead Canidium’s sales and marketing teams offering high value strategic, technical, and managed services in support of market leading software solutions from companies such as SAP and Xactly.

“We’re excited to have Dean join our team here at Canidium; it’s not everyday that you have the opportunity to hire a high powered sales leader. We look forward to Dean guiding us to new levels of success,” said Michael Stus, Canidium CEO.

Dean comes to Canidium with 12 years of global experience in developing new markets, building successful teams, and facilitating company growth. Recently, Dean was the Director of Global Sales and Commercial Director for Envirofit International, where he managed the launch of a new product and service, implementing the commercial strategy to lead the business to market. Dean was also responsible for Envirofit’s global sales strategy, building sales channels, and coordinating regional operations and business development across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Prior to Envirofit, Dean worked at Otterbox as a Business Development Executive and Sales Operations Manager. Based in Ireland, he was integral in launching the Europe, Middle East, and Africa HQ, developing the team, building the partner network across the region, and helping to implement systems and processes to support sustainable growth.

“I’m excited and humbled at the thought of joining Canidium in this capacity as well as this opportunity to work with such a talented team. I am looking forward to evolving our sales and marketing strategies, strengthening our partnerships, and focusing on big picture growth,” said Dean Swift.

Contact Information:

Canidium

Jacie Wyatt

877-651-1837

Contact via Email

http://www.canidium.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835501

Press Release Distributed by PR.com