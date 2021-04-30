Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Performance of Kubernetes Clusters Running on Microsoft Azure VMs Featuring Two Generations of Intel Xeon Processors

Newer D- and E-series VMs with Intel Xeon Cascade Lake processors supported more users than older VMs enabled by previous-generation Intel Xeon processors.

Durham, NC, April 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To gauge the performance potential for Kubernetes workloads running on different Microsoft Azure virtual machines (VMs), Principled Technologies conducted a series of tests using Weathervane 2.0. This benchmark uses a multi-tiered web app to measure the number of simulated users that the application instances in a Kubernetes cluster can support.

According to the report, “Clusters using newer VMs featuring Intel Cascade Lake processors supported more Weathervane 2.0 users than clusters that used older VMs with Intel processors from a previous generation. Supporting more web app users can mean improved application performance and being able to support more users during peak times without breaking quality of service requirements.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/tjJuw4u.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826386

Press Release Distributed by PR.com