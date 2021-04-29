PureBiologix Premium Proprietary Hand Sanitizer Now Available to the Public

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PureBioLogix announced today as part of its contribution in the fight of reducing COVID-19 spread, its Premium Hand Sanitizer is now available to the public in bulk at an exceptionally discounted price.

PureBioLogix supplies alcohol-free hand sanitizer to first responders as well as police, sheriffs and other emergency response agencies.

Currently, California has the lowest infection rate of any state in the union due in large part to social distancing, wearing masks and keeping hands clean by the use of hand sanitizers such as PureBioLogix 12hour hand sanitizer.

As the US looks forward to fully re-open, including children returning to their classrooms, it is advisable to continue using a hand sanitizer to avoid a possible surge of the spread of the virus. PureBioLogix comes in a convenient 2 fl.oz. spray bottle easily carried in a pocket, purse or backpack.

PureBioLogix uses a proprietary chemical formulation. It is non-toxic and provides 12-hour germ protection that will survive several hand washes compared to alcohol, which is very evaporative and requires constant reapplication to ensure proper disinfection.

For additional information about this product and how to order, go to www.purebiologix.com/offer

