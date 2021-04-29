Westland, MI, April 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Detroit Pizza Chain Enters Region into the Chicken Sandwich War.

The new Toarmina Italian Chicken Sandwich features 3 oven-baked, Italian breaded all-white meat chicken strips topped with 100% real Wisconsin mozzarella, all-natural tomato sauce, sprinkled Romano cheese and served on a sub bun.

"Kentucky and Louisiana don't have a duopoly on the Chicken Sandwich," said Lou Toarmina, founder of Toarmina's Pizza.

"In Michigan we make things of quality through pride and craftsmanship. Our chicken sandwich is no flash in the pan because we use quality ingredients that people can actually feel good about eating," he continued. "Detroiters don't back down from anyone."

The Italian Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating Toarmina's locations for $7.99.

The Chicken Sandwich Wars

In 2019, Popeye's spiced up the Chicken Sandwich market with the introduction of its own sandwich that spurred a frenzy of long lines and sellouts.

Competitors flocked to the market with near identical sandwiches, but all of them are filled with typical ingredients found in fast food.

From January 2019 to December 2020, overall spending on Chicken Sandwiches rose 420%.

Toarmina's is taking a different approach in style and substance with the Italian Chicken Sandwich. It's using ingredients people can feel good about.

Product Highlights:

Chicken

No hormones

No antibiotics

100% Vegan diet (no animal bi-products)

All White Solid Tenderloin Breast

Raised with the highest Animal Welfare Standards

Breaded with wheat flour and real Romano cheese and set with non-hydrogenated oils

Toppings

100% real Wisconsin mozzarella

All-natural tomato sauce

Sprinkled with Romano cheese

Served on a sub bun.

About Toarmina's Pizza

Toarmina's Pizza -- the home of the world's largest pizza -- was founded by Lou Toarmina in 1987 with its original location in Westland, MI.

Today, Toarmina's Pizza delights customers with its cornerstone 24-inch pizza at 25 locations across Metro Detroit.

