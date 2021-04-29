 Skip to main content

Principled Technologies Releases Study Measuring Benchmark Performance and Battery Life of Four Business Laptops with Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Processors

April 29, 2021
Two Lenovo ThinkPad systems powered by Intel Core i3-10110U and Core i5-10310U vPro processors achieved better benchmark performance than equivalent systems with AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U and Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processors and had comparable or better battery life.

Durham, NC, April 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When companies are selecting laptops for their employees, strong performance and battery life are often priorities. Principled Technologies (PT) conducted benchmark testing on two pairs of Lenovo ThinkPad business laptops - half powered by Intel Core processors and half powered by AMD Ryzen processors - to see how they compared on these fronts. PT measured performance and battery life with MobileMark 2018 and web-browsing performance with WebXPRT 3.

According to the report, “We learned that the Intel Core i3-10110U processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13 achieved up to 64.8 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U processor-powered counterpart and would last 38 minutes longer while unplugged. The Intel Core i5-10310U vPro-processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14 achieved up to 77.5 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor-powered counterpart, and its battery life was only 8 minutes shorter.”

To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/mICL8op.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

