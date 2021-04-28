 Skip to main content

Bestselling, Five-Star-Rated Book Can Change the World, Author Says

April 28, 2021
According to the author of a just-released book, a new view of reality, which he maintains is rapidly being accepted by alert thought leaders, has the potential to bring together individuals who may be polar opposites, politically, and in the process unite citizens of the USA and perhaps even those of the Free World. The Kindle edition will be free to download from Amazon April 28, 29 and 30.

Richmond, VA, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Just released by The Oaklea Press, a book entitled, “Our World’s in Transition & You Have a Decision to Make” explains a worldview that according to the author is rapidly supplanting the physicalist theory of reality that has dominated science for the past 160 years. On sale since April 10, the book enjoys a Five-Star rating from readers and is rated the “Number One New Release” in its category.

The author, Stephen Hawley Martin said, “All you have to do is turn on the news to see that our nation seems hopelessly divided politically, but I believe that anyone who reads this book with an open mind, whether they are black, white, Republican or Democrat, will be transformed into a proponent and a practitioner of the Golden Rule. It’s a quick and easy read, and the Kindle edition will be free to download from Amazon on April 28, 29, and 30. So there is no reason that everyone reading this should not find out about this astounding new paradigm.”

Martin went on to say that he believes it is clear that humanity is on the cusp of a long overdue, totally updated and revised understanding of reality. He also said this new perception of who we are and how things work is likely to change how the vast majority of those alive today view their lives and the world we live in. He added that his new book cites credible evidence that makes it difficult, if not impossible, to refute the veracity of what the book reports.

Contact Information:
The Oaklea Press
Steve Martin
804-218-2394
www.oakleapress.com

