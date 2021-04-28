Alberto Carvalho Hails Student and Honorees at Be Strong International's Spring Charity Event 2021

Miami, FL, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Introduced by Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Redlands Middle School student William Romero embodied the essence of Be Strong International’s Spring Charity Event on Thursday, April 22 at The Rusty Pelican.

The 13-year-old student spoke from the heart about his struggles with his self-esteem and how Be Strong International’s After School Club became a “new family” to him, encouraging him to love and accept himself.

Superintendent Carvalho lauded William with a special introduction during the two-hour, sold-out event that began at 6:00 p.m. at The Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149. “I want to bring up a remarkable young man who is proof positive that the journey, the transition from tragedy to triumph, is in fact possible with enough will, skill, and belief,” said Carvalho.

The 4th annual charity event is intended to honor donors, sponsors, and other supporters, while also highlighting BSI’s services and programs that have positively affected parents and students like William in South Florida communities. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented eight community leaders with the “Making Our Community Stronger” award for 2021. This included: Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, CEO of Urban League of Broward County; Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, District 8; Luisa Santos, School Board Member for District 9; Marlen Abrahantes, Vice President of Pro Insurance Consultants; Mark Trowbridge, President of Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce; Stephanie Sylvestre, The Children’s Trust Chief Programs Officer/CIO; Todd Battaglia, President & CEO of MG&A Wealth, who attended online; and Senator Shevrin Jones, District 35, who was in legislative session but received the honor via a member of his staff.

Recognizing the honorees and the fact that it takes no single person to transform lives and communities, Carvahlo said, “The effect that nurturing, caring relationships have on thriving communities and families right here in Miami Dade raising a child is not a single person's journey responsibility or duty it takes more than one. It takes the family. It takes a caring school system. It takes organizations to recognize the trials and tribulations, the challenges faced by young boys and young girls in our community, and put caring hands and arms around them, touch their hearts and minds, and elevate them to the full potential of their dignity and their humanity.”

Online viewers got to see the event that was livestreaming on Zoom. The virtual audience also got to win raffle prizes, including gift certificates from Shake Shack, BurgerFi, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, and Alex Day Spa & Salon. A live auction also took place online, which included a signed Miami Heat 2019-2020 team basketball and a signed Dwyane Wade poster. All proceeds go toward efforts to improve and extend services at Be Strong International.

About Be Strong International

Be Strong International is a leading non-profit that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization in 1992. For more than a quarter-century, we have provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach adolescents and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. We deliver educational programming to students and parents online, and in-person throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. Be Strong International was nominated for best practices in addressing risky behaviors.

