Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is Named as One of the Top 30 Admired Companies to Watch 2021

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, a fast-growing, biopharmaceutical technology development company, based in Oulu, Finland, announced today that it is named as one of the top 30 admired companies to watch during 2021, by CIO Bulletin, USA.

Oulu, Finland, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This selection highlights the company’s notable development and production of complex biologics using Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ cutting-edge technologies, thus providing solutions with which to make healthcare more cost-efficient.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals is proud to have been selected as it highlights the significance in the development and production of the authentic biologics work it carries out, using their proprietary and novel technologies. Located in the innovative and technology-advanced city of Oulu, Finland, Paras Biopharmaceuticals brings together a unique mix of world-class microbial biologics development technologies and a sound understanding of customer needs for the development and production of recombinant biologics.

The top-30 list is published by the innovative news editorial company CIO Bulletin - a pioneering platform that encapsulates company achievements, novel technologies and identifies best practices. With a strong viewership/circulation of over 700 thousand decision-makers and print copies of 77,000 per issue, CIO Bulletin is one of the best covered facilitators in delivering innovative editorial content that keeps readers interested to know more.

“We appreciate the recognition from CIO Bulletin on the efforts by the Paras Biopharmaceuticals team on its technological innovations within biologics manufacturing,” says Dr Mark Jackson, Administration Lead.

“Our objective is to develop and provide unique solutions for complex biologics for affordable healthcare and rare & orphan diseases (un-met medical needs). Being identified validates efforts made by the company. We thank CIO Bulletin for the recognition,” adds CEO, Dr. Ashesh Kumar

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy started in 2013 whose team comprises of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists. The Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in the most efficient manner.

Company main activities & offerings are in 3 major areas:

1. Contract development & microbial biologics manufacturing (CDMO).

2. Development of Recombinant expression systems and process technologies for biologics and biosimilars.

3. Recombinant Bioprocess Enzymes – TEV protease and Recombinant Enterokinase.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped microbial production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products. With a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2, other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases.

For more information, please see the company pipeline:

http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php

Direct Link to the article:

https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/paras-uses-innovative-scientific-ideas-to-make-healthcare-more-affordable

Contact Information:

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Dr. Mark Jackson

+358442905993

Contact via Email

www.parasbiopharma.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835376

Press Release Distributed by PR.com