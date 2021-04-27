The William Meredith Foundation is Proud to Announce the First of Two Awards in Translation Given to the Russian Writer Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu

This award celebrates the life of Valentine Krustev who was born on April 25 and who, before his recent death, was a great help and support to William Meredith and the foundation. A second award will be presented to the Belgian poet Tom Veys for PANDEMIE, a translation into Dutch of the poet Richard Harteis. PANDEMIE will be published in June, 2021. Both books will be recognized at the Bulgarian embassy this fall which has become a home for publications by the William Meredith Foundation.

Uncasville, CT, April 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- REFLECTIONS IN A TAR-BARREL was first published in Bulgarian in 2007. Set in the mid-70s, this novel explores the world through the eyes of an eccentric young man, from the West of Ireland to Paris to Lourdes. The relationship he strikes up with a prostitute on the streets of Paris leads back to the woman-starved West of Ireland and into a sequence of events that hurdle towards disaster.

Ruzana Vladimirovna Pskhu is the author of more than 90 articles on Indian philosophy, Sufism, and the philosophy of translation. She is a Doctor of Philosophy and full Professor in the Department of History of Philosophy, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Russian Peoples’ Friendship University (Moscow, Russia).

Jack Harte lives in Dublin and has published three collections of stories, a novella, and one previous novel - IN THE WAKE OF THE BAGGER (2006). Book of the Week describes the metaphor of the Tar barrel as “one of the strengths of this brutal, alternative, and hellishly provocative theological interpretation of the Christian dogma,” Kapital says of the book, “It is this mixture of darkness and enlightenment, sadness and hope which is the essence of REFLECTIONS IN A TAR-BARREL.”

Contact Information:

William Meredith Foundation

Richard Harteis

860-961-5138

Contact via Email

www.poets-choice.com

www.WilliamMeredithFoundation.org

poets-choice.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835308

Press Release Distributed by PR.com