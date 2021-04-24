Avant Healthcare Professionals Publishes Results of 2021 Trends in Nurse Staffing Survey

Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it has released the results of its newly published 2021 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study. This survey was sent to a list of hospital executives across the U.S. with the title of CEO, CNO, and HR executive. The data and responses included in this survey provide insight into staffing trends and how hospitals plan to staff during the nursing shortage.

More than 100 hospital executives and senior leaders across the U.S. took part in this survey. Participants included CEOs, CNOs and HR executives from a variety of health systems settings, including critical access hospitals, state facilities and more extensive health systems. Their responses were collected in January and February of 2021 and included new questions this year regarding the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare systems.

Survey data and responses provide insight into staffing trends and how hospitals plan to staff when facing national nursing shortages. Healthcare executives and nurse leaders are able to use this information to understand staffing options and to inform planning and decision making for 2021 and beyond.

“We are excited to share the results of this survey and provide insight to the healthcare industry,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “As always, we appreciate the engagement from our partners as we continue to provide innovative and highly-personalized content.”

Avant Healthcare Professionals has been conducting this study annually since 2017 to provide hospital executives with critical information on nurse staffing trends through the perspective of their peers.

The 14-page study is available for free download by visiting: https://bit.ly/3uVfdVZ

