NASA Brings New Business Opportunity Event to Cook County Manufacturers

PR.com  
April 24, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Manufacturing companies looking to work with NASA and its contractors are invited to attend this 3-day webinar to learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center and its prime contractors.

Chicago, IL, April 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cook County Board President Preckwinkle, the Chicago Metro Metal Consortium (CMMC) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will host a 3-Day virtual event with NASA and its prime contractors to bring new business opportunities to manufacturers in Cook County and throughout Illinois. In 2020, NASA’s prime contractors received over $2B in contract funding to support the Marshall Space Flight Center’s ongoing development of NASA’s Space Launch System and its proposals to create complementary systems.

What: If you’re a manufacturing company looking to work with NASA and its contractors, attend this free 3-day series of virtual events. Learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center, and its prime contractors; workshops to assist manufacturers in acquiring the necessary credentials to work with NASA and its contractors; and matchmaking opportunities for local, women, minority-owned, and regional manufacturers.

When: April 27 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
How to Do Business With NASA Webinar

May 4 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Join the NASA Supply Chain: Requirements and Resources Webinar

May 18 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Illinois Manufacturing Matchmaking: NASA and NASA Prime Contractors

Why: To provide manufacturers the opportunity to connect with large government contractors through subcontracting programs with the potential of growing their businesses and diversifying their supply chains.

Contact Information:
Nancy Gerstein
847-401-0384
Contact via Email
https://www.cmacreative.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835191

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

