As Superior Fence & Rail Grows, the Flagship Jacksonville, FL Location Expands to Include a Second Operation

As Superior Fence & Rail grows its footprint by expanding rapidly throughout the United States, some individual markets are bursting at the seams. You are not seeing double – there are now two Superior Fence & Rail locations in North Florida.

Jacksonville, FL, April 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jacksonville Florida is home to Superior Fence & Rail’s flagship location. The once regionally known franchise has ventured to parts previously unknown as it expands aggressively throughout the United States. As the fence franchise grows into new U.S. markets, so too is the Superior Fence & Rail brand dominating existing markets. Two Jacksonville locations are now set to fulfill the demand for the highest-quality fencing and railing franchise. Kent Taylor, Director of Operations in North Florida, is at the helm of the expansion. Company owner, Zach Peyton, affirms that Kent’s record of excellence with Superior Fence & Rail makes him the obvious choice for the next phase of rapid growth. “Ever since Kent joined our team seven years ago, he has been an integral part of our expansion - we're on track to have tripled in size since he started.”

Big Visions for Fence Company Growth

Expansion in any market is not simply about manufacturing more fencing products and hiring more employees. Zach explains, “[Kent] has improved our existing operations and started building out capacity in new lines of business,” noting that these efforts have brought about the need for this phase of the Jacksonville expansion. What is on the horizon for Superior Fence & Rail of Jacksonville? Further growth, of course, with a goal of doubling sales within the next three to five years. With Kent at the forefront of this effort, Zach believes that success is theirs for the taking, “I’m 100% confident that he will execute the plan and be successful.”

Custom Fence & Rail Fabrication Facility

The new Jacksonville facility will house a mix of commercial and residential fabrication and installation crews and access control teams. Zach notes that in the future, this facility could become a full-time custom fabrication shop, complete with powder-coating capabilities. Zach is excited to see the Superior Fence & Rail brand expand into the custom railing fabrication market, saying, “We see it as a big part of our growth plan in the coming years.” With an eye on commercial and industrial projects, he hopes to fill the void for a commercial fencing and railing contractor who can expeditiously custom-fabricate and deliver projects to-spec in Jacksonville and beyond. He believes that the Jacksonville facility and market serve as a great barometer for the future of the brand, “I like to say that what happens in Jacksonville is possible anywhere in our system.”

Would you like to discuss a low-cost franchise opportunity that is primed for growth and success? For Superior Fence & Rail franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com.

