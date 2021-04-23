Integrity, Ingenuity and Collaboration Appeal to Superior Fence & Rail's New Richmond VA Fence Franchise Location

Having left a career in corporate finance, Justin Albright has found what he was looking for in the company owners as well as with the Superior franchisees at Superior Fence & Rail.

Richmond, VA, April 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When choosing a new business, a key consideration will always be who you are working for and who will be part of your ongoing team. When Justin met with Superior Fence & Rail’s corporate owners, his three criteria were, “integrity, ingenuity, and collaboration.” Justin was pleased that he found those characteristics and more in Superior Fence & Rail ownership. He added that he was also encouraged that other franchise owners, “have been willing to speak with us and offer assistance at the drop of a hat.” Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to announce that Justin has become the new Richmond fence company owner for the Superior Fence & Rail franchise system.

Success Through Support and Accountability

Like many franchisees before him, Justin is pleased to know that his new franchise business venture will be championed by an experienced and supportive corporate team. Superior Fence & Rail owners endeavor to nurture franchisees in their new roles as business owners and continue to provide support well beyond their grand openings. Justin not only embraced the up-front training and marketing and operational assistance, but stresses his team’s accountability, saying, “Our success will ultimately depend on the level of service we provide for our customers and their overall satisfaction.”

This new fence company owner came highly prepared.

Corporate owner, Zach Peyton, knew that the Richmond fence market had unique barriers for entry, “Contractor licensing requirements are among the strictest in the country.” Upon his initial conversation with Justin, Zach was pleased to know that Justin’s team, “came to the table with a Class A contractor’s license,” noting that they had already surmounted the first obstacle of getting into the fencing business in Richmond. Buying power is another advantage the Superior Fence & Rail owners enjoy. Zach notes that the new fence franchise owners will be able to dominate the vinyl and wood privacy fence as well as the ornamental fencing market with, “a clear buying advantage.”

The Richmond fence franchise hopes to excel in two markets.

Superior Fence & Rail’s is firmly rooted in the residential fencing market with many locations also dominating their local commercial fencing markets. The new Superior Fence & Rail of franchise in Richmond has the unique advantage of being well-versed in commercial construction projects. Zach Peyton is encouraged that Justin and his team will be able to leverage their experience, “to take advantage of commercial projects,” in addition to residential projects.

