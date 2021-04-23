Premium Global Products Launches Niche Hindu Puja Products Store Online

Premium Global Products today announced hindutemplestores.com, a new e-commerce website with a niche in Hindu Puja Products. Hindu Temple Store is one of the only few e-commerce websites in the United States that caters to the large diaspora of Indians, specifically followers of Hinduism and offers a new way for Hindus in the United States to purchase authentic Puja items used in religious ceremonies and worship.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Our aim is to make it a one-stop-shop for all Hindus in the United States to purchase authentic and premium quality Puja products sourced directly from India,” says Subhash, Product Manager at Premium Global Products.

Features and benefits of hindutemplestores.com include:

All puja items are either manufactured or sourced from India

Puja items like sacred thread, Yantras, Rudraksha and Jaap Mala are consecrated by Pandits

Guaranteed genuine products at affordable prices

Hindutemplestores.com will be available starting third week of April, 2021. For more information on Hindu Temple Stores, visit hindutemplestores.com.

About Premium Global Products: Premium Global Products, as the name suggests, is a brand focused on bringing the most authentic and premium products from around the world to the United States of America. With business relationships spread across 5 continents and corporate offices in 4 countries, we have leveraged our global reach to source authentic products from across the world and bring them to customers in the United States. We understand that in this digital age the world is more connected than we imagine it to be, therefore, it is imperative that we help consumers in the United States to access region-specific products directly from their source country without that extra cost burden that befalls consumers when they order from an international website.

Hindutemplestores.com is one of PGP’s ventures that gives Hindus in the USA access to authentic puja items sourced directly from India. The goal of Hindu Temple Stores is to create a universal destination for followers of Hinduism where they can buy genuine Puja products without having to shell the extra bucks for international shipping.

