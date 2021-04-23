Growing Demand for Storage Made Easy's File and Object Unification Solution, The Enterprise File Fabric, Drives Record Revenue in 2020

Record revenues in 2020 driven by growing Enterprise File Fabric adoption for enterprises who require unified file and object storage along with cybersecurity and compliance protections for hybrid workers.

London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vehera LTD, trading as Storage Made Easy, today announced revenue growth of c. 28% for their fiscal year end 31st March 2021.

There were several reasons for growth:

· The pandemic fuelled company employees working from home. This led to companies needing to scale the availability, security and compliance of their existing data sources.

· The sheer volume of data consumed by employees working remotely rose dramatically during the pandemic, particularly in verticals that deal with large files such as Media and Entertainment and Healthcare. The increase in data sizes led to Object Storage increasingly being used in conjunction with file storage as primary storage for many employees, something which the File Fabric’s global file system easily facilitates.

· Growth also occurred due to companies having the need for employees to remotely access sensitive SMB file data stored on-premises. The File Fabric was able to provide this without the need for VPN and in a way that was secure, seamless and easy for end users to access, either through a web browser or integrated desktop ‘home drives’. Where companies transitioned office-locked SMB data to cloud solutions such as Amazon FSx or Azure Files, the File Fabric was able to provide secure end user access in the same manner.

Additionally, new features, like integration into products such as Microsoft Teams, were released during the pandemic to facilitate easy integrated access for Company employees.

CEO Jim Liddle said, “The File Fabric is a multicloud non-proprietary data platform for File and Object Storage that provides businesses a cost-efficient, maximum flexibility way to run their organizations as they need to. This includes factoring in from the outset the means to support an ever-growing list of regulatory compliance regimes such as GDPR and CCPA and cybersecurity threats such as Ransomware Protection.”

He added: “We have seen our business grow in the last year, in part due to the increased need for combined file and object storage but also due to our greater focus on Distributor and VAR channels which we expect to form a much greater part of our revenue stream in the forthcoming year.”

