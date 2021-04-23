Advanced Health and Education Joins Monmouth County in Recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month

Advanced Health and Education supports Alcohol Awareness Month by participating in "Wear Purple Day in Monmouth County."

Eatontown, NJ, April 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Health and Education, a leading treatment center for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders in New Jersey, is proud to have participated in “Wear Purple Day in Monmouth County,” an initiative by the Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health to recognize the importance of alcohol awareness throughout the community.

The staff at Advanced Health and Education participated in the initiative on April 16 by wearing purple at the facility, located at 3 Corbett Way in Eatontown, and by encouraging remote administrative staff to wear purple in solidarity.

According to the New Jersey Substance Abuse Monitoring System (NJ-SAMS), alcohol use was already a significant factor for people who sought treatment for substance use disorders, with 31% of New Jersey residents naming it as their primary drug in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased drug and alcohol use even further, giving new significance to this year’s Alcohol Awareness Month.

“Initiatives like Wear Purple Day in Monmouth County let those who are struggling know they are not alone. Raising awareness for alcohol use also helps friends and family to become more attuned to signs that a loved one may need help,” said Arel Meister-Aldama, CEO of Sprout Health Group, the parent company of Advanced Health and Education. “We’re grateful to be part of a county that encourages community support.”

Monmouth County Municipal Alliance Coordinator William Horbatt mentioned the importance of alcohol awareness during COVID-19 in a community press release:

“The difficulties that individuals with alcoholism and their loved ones endure every day have become even greater as this pandemic continues,” he wrote. “Wear Purple Day is a small way for us to acknowledge their struggle and show our support.”

Alcohol awareness and education is a year-round effort for the team at Advanced Health and Education, which serves New Jersey residents with individualized outpatient programs and counseling. The center has safely remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to serve those who need assistance with drug use, alcohol use, and co-occurring mental health disorders.

About Advanced Health and Education

Advanced Health and Education, a subsidiary of Sprout Health Group, is an accredited drug and alcohol addiction treatment center offering detox referrals, outpatient treatment programs and aftercare at our state-of-the-art facility in Eatontown, New Jersey. Our team offers more than 40 years of experience, providing a complete milieu of counseling services with a full range of therapy programs, including treatment for co-occurring mental health disorders. Every client is assigned a team of multidisciplinary professionals to plan, implement, and monitor every phase of the recovery process.

About Sprout Health Group

Sprout Health Group is a nationwide network of licensed, accredited treatment facilities for mental health disorders, substance abuse, and co-occurring disorders. Led by some of the nation’s foremost medical experts in behavioral health and psychiatry, Sprout utilizes the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods and evidence-based treatments to promote long-term recovery and wellness. Facilities are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services, New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com.

