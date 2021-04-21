Clubhouse International Launches New Global Service Portal

Clubhouse International launches a global self-service portal for their worldwide Clubhouse Community working to change the world of mental health.

New York, NY, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International today announced the launch of their newest resource for people and organizations working to change the world of mental health – a global self-service portal for their worldwide Clubhouse Community. The Portal provides:

- Clubhouse Resources: Today there are over 300 Clubhouses around the world in the global Clubhouse International network that are providing people living with mental illness opportunities for friendship, employment, housing, education and access to medical and psychiatric services in a single caring and safe community. This social and economic inclusion reverses the alarming trends of higher suicide, hospitalization and incarceration rates associated with mental illness.

With the new Portal, all of these organizations can now manage many aspects of their Clubhouse International relationship, including the ability to update, in real time, their Clubhouse information in our International Clubhouse Directory; participate in a virtual or in-person Clubhouse Accreditation quality review visit; access and enroll in our worldwide Clubhouse Training and Seminar programs; access an exclusive document library of over 1,000 articles relating to Clubhouse best practices; and receive important alerts from Clubhouse International about the ever-evolving world of mental health.

- A Custom-Built, Cloud-Based Clubhouse Accreditation Platform - Clubhouse International Accreditation™ is a symbol of quality – a clear demonstration of a Clubhouse’s commitment to excellence. Today, 75% of our Clubhouses are Accredited, compared to just 46% in 2014. These Clubhouses are universally recognized as operating with a high level of compliance with the International Standards for Clubhouse Programs.™ The new Portal provides:

-- The ability for Clubhouse International to increase the pace of Clubhouse Accreditation progress. Multiple Accreditation Faculty members from Clubhouses around the globe are now able to conduct an in-person or virtual Clubhouse Accreditation visit, and complete a Clubhouse Accreditation report online.

-- A comprehensive, online Faculty Resource Manual, allowing for fast, easy access to best-practice-based recommendations and suggestions for improving the outcomes for members at each of our Clubhouses.

- Startup Group Resources: Clubhouse International is currently working with over 50 Startup Groups around the world. The Portal offers them exclusive resources – including articles relating to forming and sustaining a new Clubhouse; access to Clubhouse International’s upcoming New Clubhouse Development Training schedule; and the ability to maintain a strong mentoring relationship with Clubhouse International before and after training.

In commenting on this important new development, Executive Director Joel D. Corcoran said: The Portal is a unique, custom-built space for Clubhouse International and member Clubhouses to share resources and ideas. The Portal will be an effective tool in helping us to strengthen and disseminate cohesive messaging throughout the Clubhouse network, which will enable us to reach even more people, both inside and outside the global mental health arena.

Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, via its 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery via employment, education, wellness programs and so much more.

Media contact: Anna Sackett Rountree

asackett@clubhouse-intl.org

(716) 302-4307

Contact Information:

Clubhouse International

Anna Sackett Rountree

212-583-0343

Contact via Email

www.clubhouse-intl.org

845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor

New York NY 10022

USA

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/835018

Press Release Distributed by PR.com