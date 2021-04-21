Nicky Dare to Host a Global Discussion on Earth Day for Roadmap to Sustainability and Our Future

Nicky Dare to host Global Summit Roadmap To Sustainability and Our Future, exclusively designed to bring industry leaders to educate, exchange views and insights in our current and future landscape around the globe.

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As we continue our global discussion, we are reaching out to business leaders to exchange and share ideas and solutions for sustainability in our current and future landscape around the globe. How can we use these multilateral resources from various regions to deploy sustainability, in business, in personal, as well as in planetary sustainability?

Sustainable planet begins with sustainable lives.

While COVID continues to threaten people with intellectual and development challenges, many remain concerned protecting the safety of our property and business from this health as well as natural disasters. Disasters are inevitable. And to the hope for returning to normalcy, culturally, socially, environmentally seems to fade away. No one truly has the blueprint. We are living the moments of that future we have been talking about for decades, centuries. We are in the now, on the pivot where we can make changes for the better future; from land, space, including our ocean. Natural resources depletion, soil erosion, water shortage, fossil fuels, deforestation, our diminishing ocean resources, coral reefs gone bleached, environmental degradation, the complexities in climate changes affecting our planetary support system resources.

“Our goal is to save lives. Our passionate team members are all regular people like you and I, who are selflessly dedicated to enhance the quality of life by promoting a sustainable world to individuals, families, and communities through education. This can be only be done through on-going coordinated effort by all. We must come and unite together." - Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability

We are figuring it out collectively as humanity. What would we do differently to prepare for next time? But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom, and impacting sustainability. There are many questions to be answered. "Our world is changing and it is changing rapidly. We must be able to adapt and sustain ourselves from these changes ... socially, culturally, environmentally..." - Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability

What and How can Sustainability expedite to Recovery? How are we staying sustainable for our business and our family? What are our strategies and tactics to copy and deal with this moving target? What would we do differently to prepare for next time? But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom, and impacting sustainability. There are still many many questions to be answered. Let’s join us at our virtual event where we bring industry leaders to continue sharing, and exchanging views and insights in our current and future landscape around the globe. Our speakers include business leaders from USA, Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, India, and Trinidad. We will hold more virtual events in the near future.

Please join iDARE for this educational virtual event on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 starting at 6am PST Pacific Standard Time / check your local time.

