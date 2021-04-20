Impact Music Video by Award-Winning Music Producers, DTO & Songs of Eden, Featuring Spoken Word Artist, doc.PEACE, with Animation Art by Faith K Lefever Debuts April 27th

San Diego, CA, April 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning music producers, DTO and Songs of Eden, Spoken Word Artist, doc.PEACE, animation artist, Faith K. Lefever releases Impact Music Video, entitled “Solo, but not alone” on April 27th, 2021. The virtual launch is a family-friendly event for all ages which will begin with personal introductions made by each artist followed by the premiere of “Solo, but Not Alone” music video. There will be time after the premiere for first impressions, discussion and questions.

“Solo, but not alone” is an impactful flow to remind us all that we may be solo, but we are not alone. It’s truly spectacular what could happen when you connect, reach out and share your innate gifts with the world. Soundtrack by award-winning music producer, DTO and Songs of Eden, “Solo, but not alone” features Inspirational Spoken Word Artist, doc.PEACE and animation art exclusively created by Faith K. Lefever.

Free registration provides access into the Impact Music Video Launch of “Solo, but not alone”. This is a child-friendly event created to educate, engage, and inspire the world to shine their light. To learn more about this upcoming launch and register today please visit here: bit.ly/solobutnotalone

“We are in this flock together,” says doc.Peace. “And together we thrive.”

Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com or connect with artists on Instagram at @doc.PEACE, @dtomusic, @songsofeden and @faithklefever.

About the artists:

DTO is an award-winning music producer, designing inspirational music that raises the vibrations of the planet. DTO kicked off his career with a spark with his remix of “Love Me” by Grammy-nominated producer, StoneBridge. DTO followed up with Nameless Energy, a yoga soundtrack recognized by Deepak Chopra for the kirtan project “Jai Ram” ft. Tara Devi. Nameless Energy is a music playlist guiding yoga instructors and students through a 60-minute yoga class. This album has integrated into the yoga world as an inspiring, healing, and transformational musical journey.

DTO launched his 2nd album, Infinite Energy with 7 songs for 7 chakras. Featuring seven global artists singing in Sanskrit, English, Spanish, and Italian. Vocalists on Infinite Energy include Anne-Tyler, Kiyoshi, Sita Rose, Sabrina Sapal, Tamara Rodriguez, Hemalayaa, Emma Grace, and Andrea Sáenz. Infinite Energy is the second in a trilogy of albums dedicated to Energy. Radiant Energy was launched 11.11.2019 in honor of the 5 Koshas and Veteran’s Day.

DTO is passionate about creating unique multi-sensory experiences through music designed to elevate human consciousness and give back to our global communities through his work with non-profits. DTO performs his live yoga music internationally with world-renowned yogis and yoginis, including Hemalayaa and Cristi Christensen.

Find, play, and share DTO’s breathtaking and awe-inspiring music on Spotify, iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp. Fans may follow DTO on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

For more information, visit DTOmusic.com

Swedish composer Mans Ek, a.k.a Songs OF Eden creates music that touches the heart and sets the mind free. Music that radiates through the soul, illuminates thoughts, and lifts the spirit from the terrestrial to celestial heights. For more information, visit songsofedenmusic.com

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of ambitious wellness experts and creatives in crafting a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.

With over 10 years of experience in the health, wellness, and business industry, Uche launched her online coaching business, doc.Peace, in 2019, providing business coaching to clients virtually. Uche guides her clientele of wellness experts and creative spiritual guides through the 5 GOLDen Principles of Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration to grow their global network organically and consistently monetize their online-based business. doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions.

doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive". For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com and connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.

Faith K. Lefever is an Artist based out of Alma CO. She brings ideas and creative visions to life through her paintings, digital artwork, photography and animations. Lefever is open for commissions or collaborative projects and her work may be explored at www.FaithKLefever.com. Contact her at Faithklefever@gmail.com or connect on Instagram @faithklefever.

Contact Information:

doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490

Contact via Email

www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834778

Press Release Distributed by PR.com