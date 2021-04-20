Eventdex Launches Clubhouse-Style Meeting Rooms for Online Events

The Event management company Eventdex has added a new feature to its platform that allows attendees to meet in both private and public rooms. The clubhouse-style meeting rooms are designed to provide superior networking opportunities in both hybrid and virtual events.

Morganville, NJ, April 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The new feature aims to provide more structured networking opportunities with both private and public rooms.

The Event management company Eventdex has added a new feature to its platform that allows attendees to meet in both private and public rooms. The clubhouse-style meeting rooms are designed to provide superior networking opportunities in both hybrid and virtual events.

The ongoing pandemic has forced event planners to switch to online events, which do not offer face-to-face interactions. The need to provide a solution where attendees could network as they would in any other in-person event was not a nice to have but a must-have. This change in attendee behavior was the inspiration for adding this feature, which will facilitate more structured meetings between speakers, sponsors, and attendees.

Virtual networking is already a core feature of Eventdex, which offers an unmatched way to keep attendees engaged before, during, and after the event. Whether it is the B2B matchmaking app for virtual events or the mobile event app, Eventdex’s comprehensive platform ensures that attendees make the most of every online event they attend. The clubhouse-style meeting rooms complements the existing services to further boost attendee engagement at virtual or hybrid events in more than one way.

Eventdex believes that the new feature gives more engagement options to attendees as it allows them to have audio or video chats with their peers and other participants. The clubhouse-style meeting rooms give a voice to participants and replicate the experiences of an in-person event. Rolling out new features and products is a strategic way for the company to further its success in the events and meetings industry and provide a seamless attendee experience.

To know more about the new feature, visit the website www.eventdex.com or e-mail us at sales@eventdex.com.

Eventdex is a US-based event app company that offers tools for registration, event management, agenda creation, surveys, notifications, and more. These mobile applications are available for iOS and Android devices, which allow attendees to access event information remotely. Eventdex also provides other solutions such as business matchmaking and lead retrieval. If you have an event, conference, or trade show coming up, click here or e-mail sales@eventdex.com for pricing information and a free product demo.

Contact Information:

Eventdex LLC

Durga P. Mikkilineni

732-333-1901

Contact via Email

https://www.eventdex.com

281 State Route 79, Suite #208,

Morganville, NJ07751

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834897

Press Release Distributed by PR.com