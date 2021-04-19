Westech Industrial Ltd. and Plug Power Inc. Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Fuel Cell Adoption as an Alternative Energy Source in Western Canada

Westech Industrial will now be the authorized sales and service channel for the Western Canada region of Plug Power's GenSure LP Fuel Cell suite of products.

Calgary, Canada, April 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Westech Industrial Ltd. (Westech) and Plug Power Inc. form a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen fuel cell adoption as an alternative energy source in Western Canada. Westech will be the authorized sales and service channel for the Western Canada region of Plug Power’s GenSure LP Fuel Cell suite of products. Westech has been a trusted industry partner for innovative analytical process control and instrumentation solutions to Canadian industries for over 50 years. Plug Power, a leading provider of green hydrogen solutions and a globally recognized leader in the hydrogen fuel cell market, will complement Westech’s portfolio of world class technology manufacturers and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cell technology by providing trusted local support.

Reliable Fuel Cell Backup Power When It's Needed

Plug Power’s GenSure products provide zero-emission robust, reliable backup power. Plug Power has installed more than 4,800 GenSure LP fuel cells at customer sites across the United States and 36 other countries. With more than 100 million installed hours of site power protection, the products are field-proven through snow and ice storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events.

The GenSure fuel cell products are fueled by industrial-grade hydrogen. They can affordably provide hundreds of hours of runtime between refueling visits and many years of service for critical equipment. The simple maintenance required for GenSure LP systems means fewer site visits and up to 84% lower operational costs when compared to combustion generators. GenSure is the favorable choice regarding total cost of ownership compared to traditional backup power sources.

The GenSure LP fuel cells are a winner against incumbent solutions in terms of sustainability, total cost of ownership and reliability.

About Westech Industrial Inc.

For over fifty years Westech industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions. For more information, please visit westech-ind.com.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive green hydrogen turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

For more information on Westech Industrial's Plug Power Fuel Cell products please visit our website at bit.ly/3tnTyoW or call us at 1-800-912-9262.

