Hollywood Icon to be the Voice of Courageous Warriors; Beauty from the Ashes

Darla Rae of Film It Productions is pleased to announce that Hollywood Icon, Dee Wallace, will serve as an Executive Producer and will narrate Rae's latest feature length documentary, Courageous Warriors; Beauty From The Ashes. This film is a tale of extraordinary women, young and old, who took their recovery from breast cancer a leap beyond medical diagnosis. They created new paths of wholeness through body, mind, and spirit. Now they offer those gifts to others.

Dee Wallace is set to officially join the team on April 21, 2021. Wallace is best known for her roles in E.T., The Howling, and Cujo. Wallace is a public speaker and self-help author, and has her own call-in radio show. In 2018 she gave her first TED talk at TEDx Cape May, entitled, The Common Ground of Self.

Come along on this moving journey and watch true warriors rise from the ashes. Warriors who were told that cancer treatment wouldn’t help, warriors who were told they wouldn’t survive, warriors who sought alternative methods of living, warriors who came out of the fire stronger and more beautiful than ever.

The documentary not only has heart but showcases unique programs created by Breast Cancer survivors who are giving back to new warriors traveling this difficult path. Featured within the documentary are caregivers, those that have fought this battle and individuals just stepping onto the battlefield. Also included are various nonprofits who make their unique programs available to survivors at no cost and other survivors who share their alternative paths to wellness.

Some of the programs featured are Personal Ink, COPE, Nurse Navigators, and Hope Held by a Horse.

- Personal Ink (P ink) offers alternatives to standard breast reconstruction, where women make a choice to replace their armor of lost breasts with beautiful and powerful art tattoos.

- COPE offers education for Oncology Psychology Students.

- Nurse Navigators help patients navigate through the process of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

- Hope Held by a Horse is a unique equine therapy program designed by breast cancer survivors for breast cancer survivors.

The entire artistic project for a cause is fueled by an all Colorado team, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The song, Girls Like Me, was inspired by these survivors. The lyrics were written by Timothy Buckman and Turi Aleta. Aleta performed the song in the award-winning music video produced by Darla Rae of Film It Productions.

Girls Like Me was released earlier this month by MC1 Nashville/Sony Orchard. The impact and inspiration behind the song and video has been proven time and again in the past year. With 11 awards and counting, this women’s anthem has recently most notably won the Grand Jury Prize at the Golden State Film Festival and the Interfaith Film and Music Festival in New York.

The film is set to be completed April 22, 2021.

Watch the movie trailer https://vimeo.com/517253581

Watch the music video: https://youtu.be/GZvch7FwGPs

