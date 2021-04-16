Odyne / Interstate Partnership

Odyne Systems and Interstate Companies Grow Deeper Partnership

Milwaukee, WI, April 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Interstate Companies is privileged and pleased to hold a strong partnership with Odyne Systems as an installation and service partner through their Interstate PowerSystems division. The partnership with Odyne continues to deepen and grow throughout Interstate. Both companies are excited to announce a new, more formal partnership as well as their intention to find new applications and uses for the Odyne solution.

Odyne Systems, LLC is a leading manufacturer of Electrification Systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Odyne’s advanced plug-in hybrid technology enables trucks over 14,000 pounds to have substantially lower emissions, improved performance, quieter job site operation, lower fuel consumption and reduced operating and maintenance costs.

Odyne sells its unique modular electrification systems for new and retrofit applications direct to truck manufacturers and fleets through OEM chassis dealers, truck equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies.

Interstate CEO, Travis Penrod, said, “...we have been consistently impressed with Odyne’s quality, and we think this is an outstanding time to find new applications for this product.”

Odyne CEO, Joe Dalum, said, “As one of the largest distributors for Allison Transmission, Interstate Companies’ significant resources and focus on customer success complements Odyne’s efforts to meet increasing demand for truck electrification systems. We look forward to strengthening our partnership further.”

Odyne Systems, LLC, a leader in the electrification of large trucks, sells the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems and electric power take-off (ePTO) systems approved by the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, Allison Transmission. Odyne technology improves driving fuel efficiency and keeps truck engines off at worksites, resulting in reduced fuel consumption, much lower GHG and NOx emissions, and quiet stationary operation. For further information, visit www.odyne.com

Interstate Companies, a growing industrial conglomerate headquartered in Minneapolis, operates 53 business units in facilities across 12 states in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Interstate was founded in 1957. In its over 63 years in business, it has focused on distribution, sales and support of heavy-duty trucks, diesel engines, industrial bearing and power transmission products, industrial transmissions, power generation, transport refrigeration and other products. Interstate also provides contract assembly services and industrial labor.

Interstate Companies consists of six operating divisions: I-State Truck Centers, Interstate PowerSystems, Interstate BearingSystems, Interstate Transport Refrigeration, Interstate IndustrialSystems, and Assembly Systems.

Interstate’s corporate headquarters is at 2901 E. 78th St., in Minneapolis.

Contact: Samantha Rains, Interstate Companies, Inc., 952-854-2044

Contact: Leonard Lincoln, Odyne Systems, LLC, 262-544-8405

Contact Information:

Odyne Systems, LLC

Leonard Lincoln

(262) 336-5712

Contact via Email

www.odyne.com/

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram @OdyneSystems

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834658

Press Release Distributed by PR.com