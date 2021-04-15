NozeSeal, LLC, Invention Helps Sleep Apnea Patients

NozeSeal, LLC announces the release of Trial Packs of the NozeSeal™ adhesive strip, an accessory that secures and seals a positive airway pressure (PAP) nasal pillow to a patient's nose. This inexpensive new product helps prevent air leaks, headgear discomfort, facial skin irritation, and hair damage, to deliver a great night's sleep for those suffering from sleep apnea. Benefits include improved PAP comfort and efficacy and fits any commercially available nasal pillow.

The NozeSeal adhesive strip is an accessory that secures and seals a PAP nasal pillow to a patient's nose preventing noisy leaks, which typically disrupt a patient’s sleep. It eliminates the need for overly tight and uncomfortable mask straps that often cause unsightly blemishes to the face and hair of patients after a night’s use. It offers improved PAP efficacy and comfort while remaining easy to use, inexpensive, and compatible with any commercially available nasal pillow.

Sleep apnea is associated with cardiovascular disease, heart arrhythmias, hypertension, and diabetes. Many physicians recognize the benefits of PAP and prescribe it for their patients. As an example, for patients with severe sleep apnea, PAP reduces fatal and non-fatal cardiac events by nearly 3 times. Unfortunately, studies show that 54% of PAP-prescribed patients are inconsistent users. A significant portion of patients (19 to 37%) abandon PAP treatment completely. The most common complaint is leaks; in a recent study, 75.4% of PAP patients reported leaks. NozeSeal adhesive strips prevent leaks and the discomfort associated with straps, and thus may increase patient compliance and thereby improve health.

About: NozeSeal adhesive strips were invented by American veteran and Texas A&M engineering professor Dr. Mark Holtzapple, a prolific inventor and serial entrepreneur. In 2019, he founded NozeSeal with a team of fellow Texans to bring a Great Night’s Sleep to the world.

