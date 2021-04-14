California Teens Virtually Pave the Way for Safer Roads; 2021's Safety City Teen Safe Driving Campaign Goes Virtual, Thanks to the Allstate Foundation

Sacramento, CA, April 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Allstate Foundation awarded $75,000 to Safety Center's Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaign, a California high school program that encourages youth, parents, guardians, and communities to drive safely – from a teen’s perspective. With the increase in technology over the past decade, teens face a tough task when learning how to drive without distractions.

Teens use electronic devices more frequently than other age groups, and 10 percent of drivers 15 to 19-years-old involved in fatal crashes were distracted at the time of the crash (NHTSA).

Youth perceptions about traffic safety are developed by observing driving behaviors of parents and peers. Peer influence, reinforcing lessons about paying attention while on the road, will help to build a foundation of lifelong safe driving skills, attitudes and behavior.

In previous years, student leaders generated the Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns around in-person events and activities. This school year, however, most activities will happen online or socially distanced. To support students in creating and leading their campaigns, Safety Center will host live virtual training sessions including topics like making safe driving decisions, setting goals, civic engagement, and measuring impact.

"In moving the program online, we have the opportunity to dig in deeper with student leaders through our virtual training sessions, coaching them on how to develop a strategic campaign, how to connect with local media to further their reach, and evaluate the impact of their campaign in their community," said Jenny Mensch, Safety Center's Community Programs Manager. "During these sessions, students will be able to share the progress of their campaign - the successes and challenges - and gain inspiration and feedback from other student leaders across the state."

During the 2019/2020 school year, 43 schools and almost 200 youth leaders entered Safety Center’s Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaign delivering safe driving messaging to over 76,000 students.

Safety Center Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1934 whose mission is to reduce injuries and save lives by empowering our community to make positive life changing decisions. For more information, visit www.safetycenter.org.

The Allstate Foundation accelerates positive change by empowering and educating the most vulnerable, inspiring today's visionaries and promoting community leadership. More information on The Allstate Foundation is available at AllstateFoundation.org and by following @AllstateFDN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

