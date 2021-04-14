NEPA Inclusive Opens Lehigh Valley Office

NEPA Inclusive, a leader in helping people with disabilities live inclusive lives, has opened a regional office in Bethlehem, PA.

Lehigh Valley, PA, April 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NEPA Inclusive, a leader in helping people with disabilities live inclusive lives, has opened a regional office in Bethlehem, PA, in the Lehigh Valley, and is now providing services in Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties. "We are thrilled to provide our unique set of services that are designed to empower people with disabilities to determine their own lives, right here in the Lehigh Valley," according to Frank Bartoli, Founder and CEO of NEPA Inclusive. NEPA Inclusive provides supported employment, job finding, job coaching, and community-based services, including day supports, companion services, and supported living services to people who are registered with the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Lehigh County Intellectual Disabilities Program, and the Northampton County Office of Disabilities. "We use these services with one goal in mind, to design the supports around what the person with a disability wants their life to be like; we help them achieve their goals," according to Bartoli.

NEPA Inclusive is a 2001 Top 5 Best of the Best Non-Profit Agencies in Luzerne County. For more information, check out their website at www.nepainclusive.org or call 570-947-6372.

NEPA Inclusive is a 501c3 charitable organization registered with the State of PA and serves Northeastern PA, Lehigh Valley, and Berks County regions.

Pictured L to R

Frank Bartoli, President/CEO

Donna Forrester, Regional Program Supervisor

Mark Gane, Director of Programs

Contact Information:

NEPA Inclusive

Frank Bartoli

610-547-1194

Contact via Email

www.nepainclusive.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/834472

Press Release Distributed by PR.com