National Bank of Georgia Joins OmniFi Central Bank Client Roster

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has added the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) to OmniFi's expanding community of central banking users. Initially, the bank will use OmniFi to build test cases and reports.

Stockholm, Sweden, April 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The new partnership further increases the number of OmniFi’s central banking users, following two other recent announcements. In 2020, both Banca D’Italia and the Croatian National Bank agreed to use OmniFi for test automation and related purposes.

The partnership with the National Bank of Georgia was initially established when SkySparc successfully responded to a public tender to automate reporting across multiple business departments, supported by a recommendation from the European Central Bank.

Leveraging OmniFi’s data integration capabilities, SkySparc has delivered an automated solution, covering regular transaction, risk, payment and reconciliation reports, consolidating data from third-parties including ICE Data Services, MATLAB and Bloomberg. The solution will free NBG staff from manual processes, while improving the quality and speed of reporting, contributing to operational efficiency.

SkySparc has provided comprehensive technology-based consulting services to central banks and public-sector institutions for almost two decades. During this period, SkySparc has worked on major projects and developed long-term relationships with banks including the European Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, European Investment Bank, De Nederlandsche Bank and National Bank of Poland.

SkySparc Senior Engagement Manager Lars Schröder said: “The National Bank of Georgia is a particularly innovative and forward-looking institution, so we are very pleased to be working with them as they increase the efficiency and scope of their operations. SkySparc has developed extensive experience through our partnerships with many central banking clients and we look forward to using our expertise to support NBG’s goals.”

