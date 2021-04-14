Clubhouse International Teams Up with Nearly 200 Businesses and Non-Profits for Inaugural Mental Health Action Day

Clubhouse International, in partnership with 193 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders is proud to announce the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 during Mental Health Awareness Month. They hope to encourage more people to take action for better mental health.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults, and challenges of isolation and anxiety faced by people living with mental illness continue to create obstacles to living healthy, fulfilling lives; the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take action towards better mental health care -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from finding a Clubhouse, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation and our world.

“We are stronger when we stand together. At Clubhouse International and on behalf of our global network of Clubhouse communities, we call on governments everywhere to invest in meaningful support, services and opportunities for people overcoming mental illness. It is time for all of us to join the conversation. Mental health is everyone’s business. Let’s make Mental Health Action Day 2021 the start of something big! Be part of the change. Speak up for mental health.” - Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International

Additional participants and more information about how each partner will activate on May 20 will be forthcoming. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About

Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, via its 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery and living healthy, fulfilling lives.

