Leading insurance provider invites job seekers to register for the company's largest hiring event of the year.

Nashville, TN, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Direct Auto Insurance is hosting a one-day mega hiring event, National Interview Day, virtually on April 23, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time to support business growth and expansion of retail operations in thirteen U.S. states.

The company plans to fill more than 100 full-time insurance agent and insurance agent trainee positions at 42 retail stores this spring in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

All interested applicants are invited to choose a hiring location and a 30-minute time slot for the interview here. Upon signing up, further event details and notifications will be emailed to the registrant. Interviewees should be prepared to walk through their resumes and on-the-spot offers will be made to qualified candidates.

"Now is a great time for job seekers to kickstart a new career with us. Because we are continuously growing as a company, every day brings advancement opportunities to enthusiastic team members who support our organization’s rapid growth," says Vikki Conn, RVP, Retail Stores at Direct Auto. "We’re an excited, energetic, and career-oriented organization who loves what we do, and we’re looking forward to bringing new candidates on from this hiring event who share our passion."

Direct Auto Insurance is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company that is proud to invest in its employees with paid licensing training, and a multi-tiered and comprehensive paid training program, and offers a wide range of benefits, including health insurance coverage options, paid holidays, uncapped commissions, career growth opportunities, and more.

Direct Auto Insurance and its affiliates in the National General Group are Equal Opportunity employers. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of any characteristic protected by law.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by select affiliates owned by National General Holdings Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best.

