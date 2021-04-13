Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to Staff, Faculty, Students and Parents

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Minority Serving Institution (MSI) with nearly 12,000 students - has partnered with iGrad to provide a customized, interactive online and mobile financial wellness platform to TAMUCC faculty, staff, students and parents. The funding for this financial literacy initiative was provided by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Corpus Christi, TX, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iGrad has partnered with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC) to provide a customized, interactive online and mobile financial wellness platform to faculty, staff, students and their parents.

TAMU-CC, a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Minority Serving Institution (MSI) with nearly 12,000 students, received a U.S. Department of Education Title V grant in fall 2020 for STEM Operation Success (SOS), a Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) program for STEM high-need undergraduate students.

Dr. Patricia Spaniol-Mathews, director of SOS and TAMU-CC’s Personal Financial Literacy/Success Project, said that primary goals of implementing iGrad include increasing student financial literacy skills and educating them about student debt.

“Educating TAMU-CC students on the necessary financial skills needed to bridge the world of being a student to their future career is essential for success,” she said.

Research shows that financial literacy programs can lower student loan defaults, decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime.

“College students are facing more challenges than ever before, including financial challenges,” said iGrad Vice President of Client Development and Research Todd Woodlee. “Students of color are especially impacted. We are thrilled to be a part of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s commitment to student financial wellness.”

Student loan debt is the second-largest category of debt in the U.S., ahead of credit card and auto debt. The Department of Education estimates that just over 10 percent of student loan borrowers are in default, and researchers at the Center for American Progress estimate that as many as 30 percent of student loan borrowers can't keep up with debt just six years after graduation.

Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content. Included in the iGrad platform is a student loan tracking tool which aggregates student loan balances and estimates monthly payments, helping to prepare students for these payments after graduation. It adapts to each user’s specific circumstances, even providing interactive educational content on retirement and mortgages to those who need it.

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org.

