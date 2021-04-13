Iseline Arnoux Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Far Rockaway, NY, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Iseline Arnoux of Far Rockaway, New York has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of cosmetics and beauty.

About Iseline Arnoux

Iseline Arnoux is an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics, which sells and distributes skincare and cosmetics internationally. For more than 50 years, Mary Kay Inc. has empowered women while changing the world of business. Their mission is: Enriching the lives of women and their families around the world. Ms. Arnoux is responsible for educating clients regarding product usage, consulting and sales of products. Ms. Arnoux is also the owner of Cirargo Import Inc.

Iseline was born March 2, 1943 in Haiti. In her spare time, she enjoys reading the bible and praying.

Iseline Arnoux states, “God is good and he is faithful. Get to know him!”

For further information, please contact https://www.facebook.com/dimanche43/.

