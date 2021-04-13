Manhasset, NY, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and high level of success in the many fields and industries listed.

About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to celebrate their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:

Tonyia S. Arellano--Education

Shsandra M. Riley--Shipping/Logistics

Pamela R. Johnson--Advertising/Marketing

Yvonne Saenz--Health/Fitness

Amanda Davis--Funeral Services

Shammai S. Terry--Information Technology/IT

Christanna M. Stowe--Entertainment

Debbie Bradford--Publishing

Tiauna L. Ford--Food/Beverages

Rita C. Garcia--Education

Banita L. McVey--Beauty/Cosmetics

Cheryl A. Jones--Cleaning Service

Jacqueline Jones--Beauty/Cosmetics

Valerie A. Lockridge--Publishing

Kendretta L. Watkins--Education

Cathy A. Goldsmith--Government

Tiara Henderson--Human Services

Julie Wyatt--Apparel/Fashion

Talia P. Garrett--Education

Michelle Toole--Food/Beverages

Irina D. Haydon--Financial Services

Kaitlyn Study--Advertising/Marketing

Sheli Ellsworth--Publishing

Quamica L. Keith--Cleaning Service

Betha F. Edwards--Transportation

Stephanie Mitchko-Beale--Information Technology/IT

Bonnie Weaver--Motivational Speaker

Sarah Sherman--Entertainment

Kimberly A. Kovac--Insurance

LaDana E. Shepherd--Healthcare

Lady M. McIntosh--Coaching

Beata-Selina Marks--Publishing

Anita M. Rubino--Food/Beverages

Heidi Diamond--Media

Janice Y. Milfort--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jaimie C. Fountain--Financial Services

Karen J. McCants--Advertising/Marketing

Keyna Darling--Entertainment

Kerri Lewis--Coaching

Kristen R. Miller--Real Estate

Toni Sutherland--Real Estate

Retha Cain-Price--Landscaping

Kiana Simmons--Beauty/Cosmetics

Erica N. Walker-Vaught--Retail Industry

Dora C. Famulari--Transportation

Virginia L. Driver--Notary Public

Jessica A. Brown--Retail Industry

Dorothy K. Lane--Coaching

Sharon Georgina Jones--Interior Design

Georgia M.H. Brown--Publishing

Crystal Y. Turner--Consulting

Carroll Martin--Law/Legal Services

Lisabeth E. Marziello--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Heather Garrett--Retail Industry

Rachelle S. Murphy--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Shaka M. Muhammad--Beauty/Cosmetics

Dawn Gallagher--Coaching

Silvia I. Alvarenga--Real Estate

Maria M. LoTempio--Health Services

Oluwatoyin Dansu Oshipitan--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Melissa Sherman--Education

Molly O'Griffin--Mental Health Care

Emebet T. Boku--Transportation

Priscella McCoy--Ministry

Mercia Williams--Coaching

Karen R. Ross-Forrest--Food/Beverages

Cathy L. Auer--Medical Billing and Coding

Vivienne D. Fulton--Apparel/Fashion

Akeba A. Ballard Fearence--Graphic Design/Web Design

Tiffany Stone--Real Estate

Raishelle Davis-Williams--Healthcare

Carolyn J. Lambert--Beauty/Cosmetics

Andrea Ricketts--Virtual Administration

Amanda Borghese--Beauty/Cosmetics

Lois Robbins--Entertainment

Pauline J. Benoit--Information Technology/IT

T'Aunna J. Smith--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Adriana Lara--Insurance

Patti L. Glenn--Real Estate

Melissa A. Carter--Healthcare

Adrienne Provent--Massage Therapy

Stephani Ann Brooks--Jewelry

Scarlett Magda--Veterinary

Jeri M. Wiggins--Contracting

Mecca Hamilton--Human Resources/HR

Gloria Woods--Publishing

Nadia Garcon--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Corrinna M. Martin--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Samantha M. LeCruise--Food/Beverages

Annalisa Glenn--Retail Industry

Molly McLaughlin--Agriculture

Vanessa Black Banks--Beauty/Cosmetics

Michelle L. Huber--Home Healthcare

Jeannetta M. Washington--Food/Beverages

Laurel Bailey--Healthcare

Stephanie A. Goins-Williams--Education

Susan Rodgers--Food/Beverages

Christine E. Burks--Catering

Rachel Little--Financial Services

Terri A. Nix-Jeffries--Event Services

Mallie Thompson--Retail Industry

Christina Rodriguez-Mares--Accounting

Giada De Laurentiis--Food/Beverages

Holly Perkins--Health/Fitness

Nichole "Niki" Childers--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ava Tausz--Pharmaceuticals

Linley K. Allen--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tricia M. Dover--Coaching

Debra Lynn Vine--Healthcare

Emily K. Robinson--Hospitality

Donna M. Brown-Wellington--Beauty/Cosmetics

Alicia Witherspoon--Beauty/Cosmetics

Diana Ceneus--Healthcare

Dana Littlejohn--Publishing

Diana Fregapane--Construction/Building

Ruth Parks--Education

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832431

Press Release Distributed by PR.com