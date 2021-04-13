 Skip to main content

Principled Technologies' Setup Guide Shows How to Use the New Dell iDRAC9 Telemetry Reference Toolset with Elastic Stack

April 13, 2021
The guide enables data center engineers to start ingesting, querying and visualizing telemetry data from scratch in less than a day.

Durham, NC, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) set up the new iDRAC9 Telemetry reference toolset with a containerized Elastic Stack comprising Elasticsearch and Kibana on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 server powered by a 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor. PT was able to go from initial setup to producing useful health visualizations with Kibana in less than a day, and their detailed guide shows the process from start to finish. After setting up the solution, PT also used the Rally benchmark to stress test the environment, finding that telemetry ingestion remained uninterrupted for the duration of the test.

To learn more about telemetry streaming with iDRAC9 and for detailed steps and commentary, see the full guide at http://facts.pt/Z1QlxNp.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

