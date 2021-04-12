Dog Calendar Contest to Benefit Douglas County Canine Resuce

Bina Photography is working on the second annual "Rescued and Amazing 2022" calendar contest to benefit the Douglas County Canine Rescue.

Denver, CO, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Launched April 3, 2021 through June 11, 2021, Denver metro pet parents will have a chance to enter their fur babies into the calendar contest and invite their family and friends to vote and help them raise money for dogs in need with all proceeds going to the Douglas County Canine Rescue

The top 13 dogs at the end of the contest period will be photographed at Bina Photography Studio in Englewood, Colorado, and will be featured in the second edition of the “Rescued and Amazing 2022” dog calendar.

Proceeds from the photo entries, voting, and the partial calendar sales will benefit Douglas County Canine Rescue with needed veterinary care for rescued dogs (the largest expense), transports, and everyday necessities for foster care. This year's goal is to raise $10,000.

In the first four days, the project has received multiple entries and donations of almost $1400. Thank you to all who participate.

Contact Information:

Bina Photography, Inc.

Sabina Lawson

720-693-2948

Contact via Email

https://www.binaphotography.com/

