Renew Aesthetic Clinic is Growing and Launching Annual Membership

Growing Professional Team, Expanding Service Menu, Launching Annual Membership.

Portland, OR, April 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Renew Aesthetic Clinic has emerged from COVID-19 pandemic healthy and growing. The Clinic continues to provide expertly delivered, safe, and customized aesthetic procedures using state of the art technology in a serene and welcoming space. The combination therapy of injectables, lasers, and regenerative treatments is the corner stone of non-invasive therapy of modern aesthetic medicine. A well educated and highly skilled staff paired with sophisticated equipment and technology are the driving force for success and growth. Renew’s unique touch will always be defined by its mission and its people.

Chelsea has been full-time since April 1st, 2021. Chelsea’s “waiting list” was eliminated. Booking online or by calling 971-470-3186 during Renew’s office hours should be much easier now. The assistant clinical manager, Robyn, a seasoned aesthetic industry veteran began at Renew on April 1st. Robyn will help anchoring the Front Office and run daily operations to ensure high quality customer service.

Jess, RN, BSN, joined Renew in March of 2021. Jess loves the combination of art and science that aesthetic medicine encompasses. Jess works part-time at Renew while in graduate school - a family nurse practitioner program. Samantha is a doctoral prepared nurse practitioner graduated from Columbia University in New York and trained with renowned providers in Dermatology and Facial Plastics surgery. Samantha brings a strong sense of natural enhancement and elegance to all aesthetic procedures.

In addition to clinical practice, ongoing clinical research projects are been conducted in the clinic. Founder & CEO, Yvonne Yan Duan, FNP, MN, is a fellow of ASLMS (American Society of Laser Medicine and Society). Yan’s clinical study papers were selected and as one of the conference speaker in 2020 ASLMS conference. Renew’s patients maybe invited to participate in some of these studies in the interest of improving aesthetic medical practice. We will always position our clinic at forefront of aesthetic medical advancement for the benefit of our patients.

Savanna, Renew’s clinic manger was responsible for adding E-gift card online. In April 2021, Renew also launched the long awaited Annual Membership. With Renew membership, looking and feeling better has never been more affordable. Savanna will be the main administrator of this program. All inquires and questions goes directly to savanna@renewaestheticclinic.com.

