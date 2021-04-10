Lambert Vet Supply Donates Microchips to Weather Affected Sea Turtle Rehabilitation

Severe weather in February in New England, following in Texas, affected thousands of endangered sea turtles. The influx of cold-stunned sea turtles to rehabilitation centers, including Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, FL resulted in a taxing time on organization supply inventory, including microchips for tracking rehabilitated sea turtles after release. Lambert Vet Supply is excited to assist in the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation mission through their donation of 2,000 ADEQID mini microchips.

Lambert Vet Supply, an ecommerce pet website, is donating 2,000 ADEQID Mini Microchips to Friends of Gumbo Limbo in Boca Raton, Florida, a 501(c)3 not for profit organization, which provides the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center with financial support, additional staff support, organizes special events, and advises the Center in its development. Lambert Vet Supply is the exclusive North American Distributor of the ADEQID Brand of Animal Identification Microchips and Good Boy Universal Microchip Scanners.

Lambert Vet Supply is excited to assist in the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation mission through their donation of microchips. The enthusiastic response of thanks we received from their Executive Director, John Holloway, was truly gratifying. In his letter of thanks to Lambert Vet Supply, Mr. Holloway stated, “On behalf of our members, volunteers, staff, and trustees, I share greetings and hope that this letter finds all of you in good health and high spirits as we enthusiastically accept the generous donation of microchips from Lambert Vet Supply. Our mission at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center drives on our critical work with the endangered sea turtles and these microchips will have considerable impact in our work to learn more about our patients after they leave our care.”

About Lambert Vet Supply

Lambert Vet Supply is an ecommerce pet retail store with their own mission to provide affordable pet product’s, for all pet owner’s, in their quest for optimal health and life longevity in their faithful friends. They offer an extensive selection of animal and pet supplies for dogs, cats, horses, small animals, livestock, and more, including basic kennel supplies, disinfectants, vaccines, pet and animal identification, dietary supplements, medical supplies, and more. They also have partnered with Pet’s Choice Pharmacy for fulfillment of their customers pet prescriptions with a veterinarian’s authorization. Based in Fairbury, Nebraska, located in the middle of the United States, delivery of products is quick. Their Customer Service Representatives are always ready to help with product selection based on your pet’s needs, with exceptional small-town etiquette.

